From octavio amado
Octavio Amado Fold Agathe LED Pendant Light - Color: White
Advertisement
A luminous display of sculptural intrigue. The Fold Agathe LED Pendant Light by Octavio Amado is built by joining modules made from fireproof PVC together. The resultant structure is a three-dimensional design marked with sharp lines and appealing angles. Suspended from a contrast, slender cord, the translucent shade houses an energy-efficient LED bulb that produces a soft, diffused glow to illuminate the surroundings. Heavily inspired by the Japanese art of origami, this fixture adds an element of visual drama to your room. Shape: Abstract. Finish: White