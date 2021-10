This beautiful Fogg Billa Trinerta Ceramic Salad Bowl with spout and handle is adorned with three billa (bael) leaves, symbolizing Shiva's trinetra ('three eyes'): the sun is his right eye, the moon the left eye, and fire the third eye. The third eye is in the center of the forehead and symbolizes spiritual knowledge and power. This fabulous bowl design is crafted of ceramic and finished with a matte glaze.