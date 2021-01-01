Fog TE A Floor Lamp by MEDIALIGHT - Color: White (0201TE08BIIN)

The Fog TE A Floor Lamp by MEDIALIGHT is iconic in design, complex with its fabric ponge shade featuring blown glass sphere within. Premium materials in this modern design, the Fog TE A Floor Lamp arcs over and commands the space, boating its luxurious fabric shade that has passed the glow wire text at 850 degree C. Delicate and elegant, the Fog TE A Floor Lamp creates a glow effect similar to that of light shining through a thin fog due to the sheer fabric that makes this statement piece stand out. For more than 50 years, Medialight has been a leader in fine Italian lighting. Combining innovative technology with traditional craftsmanship, Medialight utilizes hand-blown Murano glass, natural wood, crystal and sleek metals to produce stunning light fixtures for homes and businesses. Shape: Drum. Color: White.