Focus LED Mini Pendant Light by PageOne Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (PP121372-SDG)

The Focus LED Mini Pendant Light from PageOne Lighting brings a simple and sleek design to the home. Comforting and graceful, a conical ceiling mount drops down a lengthy, thin wire that leads to a smooth, cylindrical body made of metal. The underside of the piece holds an acrylic shade and an integrated LED that emits a bright, focused glow into the space. Perfect as an accent light or a main source, this versatile piece elevates the dÃ©cor with ease. A world-renowned lighting and dÃ©cor brand, PageOne offers a variety of modern lighting collections that embody the brands vision of creating environmentally-conscious yet stylish lighting. Among its most popular options is the Wilbur LED, a line of futuristic pendant lighting made of durable aluminum finished in matte black that features long-life LED lamping, support for bright 3000K color temperature, and ELV/TRIAC dimming capability. All PageOne fixtures offer unmatched quality combined with the unique style that bodes well with todays interiors. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Black. Finish: Satin Dark Gray