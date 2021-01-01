focus foodservice crown select 100-cup maker 100 cup coffee urn, large, multiple

100 cup/ 14. 9 liter/ 3. 9 gallon Coffee maker (brewing 12 to 100 cups) styled for any foodservice function and rated for commercial use; Offers smooth prep, quick brewing faster than one cup per minute and easy cleanup; easy-to-read on/off and indicator lights take guesswork out of brewing: red = brewing cycle; amber = ready to serve Polished stainless exterior adds modern style to any service; hands-free dispensing with non-drip faucet designed for hands-free filling of cup of Coffee or Large carafe; locking Option allows for quick after-service cleanup; twist-to-secure cover and cool-touch side handles add safety during transporting and handling Integrated coffee-level-viewing window functions as easy-to-read coffee-level indicator, with no exterior site gauge to damage Or break; automatic-keep-warm dual thermostat heats up quickly for brewing and maintains optimal holding temperature; no additional filter required Removable interior parts stem and basket stainless steel