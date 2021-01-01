LUXPRO Focus 570 Lumens LED Handheld Flashlight with TackGrip, Black

LUXPRO focus 570 Lumens LED handheld flashlight with TackGrip. This is a compact flashlight that has a seamless push/pull focus head that is easy to adjust with 1 hand. With 4 lighting modes users can get the light they need for any situation. Access 570 Lumens on High, 175 on Medium and 43 on Ultra-Low. The Ultra-Low setting gives you an extended runtime of over 22-hours. This is crucial for emergency situations. Hidden strobe is a mode that can be accessed and exited by pressing the on/off button for approximately 3-4 seconds. Updated electronics allows users to turn the light off with 1 click after using the selected mode for more than 5 seconds. Constructed with aircraft-grade aluminum and TackGrip making it extremely durable. TackGrip is patented, exclusive to LUXPRO and is molded directly to the aluminum body for longer-lasting durability that won't slide or curl. This light is O-ring sealed and waterproof with an IPX4 rating. It operates on and comes loaded with 4 AAA alkaline LUXPRO batteries and is backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty Against Manufacturer's Defects. Color: Black.