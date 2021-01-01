From masonite

Masonite Focus 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass 3/4 Lite Left-Hand Inswing Cabana Yellow Painted Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould | 3419889

$1,346.79
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Masonite high-performance fiberglass doors feature distinct panel profiles that rival the detail of a real wood door but will not rust or dent. Additionally, the beautiful linear design of Focus glass harmoniously blends purposeful details with a clean overall look. Together, this distinctive door design and glass pairing perfectly complements a variety of home styles. Masonite Focus 36-in x 80-in Fiberglass 3/4 Lite Left-Hand Inswing Cabana Yellow Painted Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould | 3419889

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com