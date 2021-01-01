Foam Windscreen Wind Muff for Small Mini Lavalier Lapel Omnidirectional Condenser Microphone for Apple iPhone Android Windows Smartphones Noice.

FOAM WIND MUFF FOR FLAWLESS RECORDINGS: Wind Muff for Lavalier Microphones reduced wind noise, minizes noise and ambiance records clean and clear sound for results. Podcasts Youtube Video Conferences Dictations Interviews Studios Perfect for Large Rooms or even Outside! Wind Muff for Lavalier Microphones reduced wind noise, minizes noise and ambiance records clean and clear sound for results. Podcasts Youtube Video Conferences Dictations Interviews Studios Perfect for Large Rooms or even Outside! COMPATIBLE WITH MOST LAVALIER MICS FOR IPHONES AND MORE! Specifically designed for Lavalier Mics for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Sony, LG, Blackberry & Windows Smartphones and other Android devices. FOR LAV MIC EXTENSION CABLE PLEASE SEARCH 'LMAEC' IN. TO CONNECT TWO MICS AT THE SAME TIME PLEASE SEARCH ' DUAL MIC' IN YOU CAN CHECK ALL OUR LAVALIER MIC MODELS BY SEARCHING ' MIC' ON SATISFACTION GUAR