Foam Soft Bath Mats - Non Slip Absorbent Bathroom Rugs Rubber Back Runner Mat for Kitchen Bathroom Floors 17' x 24', Black

Best Quality Guranteed. SOFT & COMFORTABLE: Bath mats are filled with high density polyurethane foam and the microfiber coral velvet outer material, super soft and cozy, skin-friendly, relieve pressure and fatigue on your feet. ANTI-SLIP & WATERPROOF: Bathroom mats feature a non-slip mesh back to prevent the mat from shifting and skidding, and the rubber back prevents water from seeping to the soft surface. FAST WATER-ABSORBENT: Bath rugs are treated with special techniques to absorb water and dry quickly, keeping your bathroom away from water, and keep clean every day. MULTIPURPOSE: These mats rugs with large size, can be widely used in various occasions, such as bathroom, kitchen, living room, meeting room, study room, hallway, bedroom, balcony, bathtub side, front of the sink, indoor & outdoor etc. EASY CLEANING: Machine wash in cold water with mild detergent. Do not use chlorine or bleach. Tumble dry on low heat or lay to air dry, the color wi