Advertisement
Palram projection's vivid, saturated color helps bring projects and designs to life. Rigid and durable, yet lightweight, easy to cut and fabricate. Excellent for hobbies, crafts, modeling, maker projects, interior decorating and other projects. Similar to working with soft wood like pine or balsa wood. Fabricated using conventional tools, such as blades, saws and drills. Waterproof and chemically-resistant. Can be painted and used with spray-mount adhesive. Available in a variety of colors and sizes. Palight Blue Foam PVC Sheet (Actual: 24-in x 24-in) | 159849