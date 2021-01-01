Foam II by Hassan Ishan - Picture Frame Photographic Print on Paper

Evoking the vastness of the ocean and the strength of the human spirit, this photographic print depicts the seafoam-lined waves of the open sea, and one brave soul swimming through them. This photographic print is giclee printed on high-resolution archival paper, then professionally mounted on acid-free archive matte and framed in non-warping white molding. Made in the USA, this piece arrives fully assembled and ready to hang right out of the box with a certificate of authenticity included. Size: 12" H x 8" W