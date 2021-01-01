Continental Sleep Foam Encased Fully Assembled Eurotop 14" Orthopedic Mattress, Full XL

WILL GIVE YOU A BETTER NIGHT'S REST : 357 Innerspring verticoil and 13 SH gauge unit unit mattress reduces pressure points to help you fall asleep more quickly. THE PERFECT LEVEL OF SUPPORT : The right top mattress and boxspring are Orthopedic Type Plush but still has some give for your comfort and reduces back pain by supporting every inch of your spine. Plush mattress for luxurious feel. SHIPPED FULLY ASSEMBLED AND READY TO USE : No assembly required, Open the box and the mattress is ready to use OUR MATTRESS HAS THE BEST QUALITY : They're manufactured in Brooklyn, New York and made with premium materials. AVAILABLE IN ALL SIZES : 75” x 39” x 14”, Twin XL Size: 80” x 39” x 14”, Full Size: 75” x 54” x 11”, Full XL Size: 80” x 54” x 14”, Queen Size: 80” x 60” x 14”, King Size: 80” x 76” x 14”, California King: 84” x 72” x 14”.