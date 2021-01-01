Tribute Equine Nutrition Foal Foundation Milk-Based Horse Feed, 50-lb bag

Give your horse babies the best start in life with Tribute Equine Nutrition Foal Foundation Horse Feed. Designed to provide foals with nutrients they may not be getting from mare’s milk, these milk-based pellets provide extra nutrition as well as prebiotics and probiotics for a healthy head start on gut health. They come in a tasty mini pellet form to ease the transition to solid food and are guaranteed to provide the foal-throttle nutrition your equines deserve!