Affinity Tile FNU20M Sophitia - 2" x 10" Sheet Rectangle Basketweave Mosaic Floor and Wall Tile - Textured Porcelain Visual - Sold by Carton (7.08

The Affinity Tile Sophitia collection is a very unique mosaic tile, with a solid-body porcelain and varied surface texture. Each mosaic piece has a different texture type, unified with a single color glaze. Use this tile on any wall or light-duty floor, in either interior or exterior locations. Features:Grade 1, first-quality tile for floor and wall useUse a latex-modified thinset for acceptable bond strengthGlazed, slightly textured finish with a mixed finish and slight variation in toneP.E.I. Rating II is suitable for all interior walls and light foot traffic such as powder roomsImpervious flooring has a water absorption of less than 0.5% for indoor and outdoor use and is frost resistantC.O.F. greater than .60 to .79 is required for commercial applications to meet or exceed ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) guidelinesCompletely frost resistant for indoor or outdoor applicationsResidential use onlySkid resistantIndoor and outdoor use approved