Fresca FMR6224 Torino 32" x 20" Framed Bathroom Mirror White Home Decor Mirrors Bathroom Mirror

Fresca FMR6224 Torino 32" x 20" Framed Bathroom Mirror Sleek and modern, the Fresca Torino Mirror breathes new life into bathroom décor. The moment you hang this gorgeous rectangular mirror in your home, everyone will want to know where you got it. This stunning mirror has a contemporary design and an elegant Gray finish. The glass is recessed into a unique frame that hugs the mirror along the sides. Both the top and bottom are frameless, causing the mirror to reflect additional light, while creating the illusion of a brighter, more spacious environment. It measures 21" in width and is available in various sizesFresca FMR6224 Features:Covered under Fresca's 3 year warrantyCoordinates with products from the Torino line seamlesslyConstructed of plywood with veneer and glassMirror frame will resist wear and tear through everyday useHigh quality mirrored glass finish will withstand humidity and deliver excellent damage resistance through everyday useFresca FMR6224 Specifications:Height: 31-1/2" (top to bottom)Width: 19-5/8" (left to right)Depth: 1-1/4" (front to back)Hanging Orientation: VerticalSimilar Products:FMR6224 (This Model): 32" x 20" mirrorFMR6230: 32" x 26" mirrorFMR6236: 32" x 32" mirror Bathroom Mirror White