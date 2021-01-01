From fresca
Fresca FMC6124 Stella 24" x 31-1/2" Frameless Single Door Medicine Cabinet with Soft Close Hinges White Bathroom Storage Medicine Cabinets
Advertisement
Fresca FMC6124 Stella 24" x 31-1/2" Frameless Single Door Medicine Cabinet with Soft Close Hinges Fresca FMC6124 Features: Covered under Fresca's 3 year limited warranty Constructed from MDF Coordinates with products from the Stella line High quality finish - will resist peeling and fading through everyday use Right only door swing Capable of both recessed and surface mount installation Equipped with single shelf for maximum storage Features frameless mirror Secure mounting hardware included Fresca FMC6124 Specifications: Width: 24" (from left to right) Height: 31-1/2" (from top to bottom) Depth: 6" (from front to back) Rough In (Wall Opening): 24" W x 31-1/2" H x 6" D (for recessed installation) White