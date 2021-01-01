From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting FM80730 Cumulus 30" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Kuzco Lighting FM80730 Cumulus 30" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture A radiant torus of bright, even illumination. Available in a variety of sizes and as either a pendant or flush mount, these halos of light adapt to any setting.FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a synthetic shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-7/8"Width: 30"Product Weight: 24 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 6281Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 70 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount White