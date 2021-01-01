Feiss FM404 Hounslow 9" Width 1 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Brushed Steel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Feiss FM404 Hounslow 9" Width 1 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture The unique, elongated dome shade is just the beginning of the design details featured in pendants and flush mounts of the Hounslow Collection. To complement a wide range of décor, offered are three glass options: clear glass to showcase a unique bulb, as well as two variations on Mercury glass, created by two different silver leaf techniques are used to produce either a dark brown or true silver Mercury glass.Features:Dome Shaped Clear Glass ShadeSquirrel Cage Antique Bulb Recommended (offered at checkout)Dimensions:Height: 8.875"Width: 9" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Diameter: 9"Product Weight: 2.86 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Flush Mount Brushed Steel