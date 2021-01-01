From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting FM303204 Necto 4 Light 12" Wide Semi-Flush Globe Ceiling Fixture Classic Black / Relic Gold Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Kuzco Lighting FM303204 Necto 4 Light 12" Wide Semi-Flush Globe Ceiling Fixture Capturing the essence of modern geometry, Necto is an array of angles and shapes. The accents help to complete this dramatic and stylish light fixture.FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes frosted glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(4) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 12-5/16"Product Weight: 13.7 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Classic Black / Relic Gold