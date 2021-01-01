Kuzco Lighting FM303201 Necto 12" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Classic Black / Relic Gold Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting FM303201 Necto 12" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Capturing the essence of modern geometry, Necto is an array of angles and shapes. The accents help to complete this dramatic and stylish light fixture.FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 11-7/8"Product Weight: 3.6 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulb Included: No Semi-Flush Classic Black / Relic Gold