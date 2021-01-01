From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting FM1515 Malta 15" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Kuzco Lighting FM1515 Malta 15" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes a frosted glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 3-3/8"Width: 15"Product Weight: 5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 570, 840, or 976Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 18 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount Black