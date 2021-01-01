From wac lighting
WAC Lighting FM-W52306 Niveous 6" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Flush Mount Globe Ceiling Fixture White Outdoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Advertisement
WAC Lighting FM-W52306 Niveous 6" Wide Integrated LED Outdoor Flush Mount Globe Ceiling Fixture Optimized light distribution deploying multiple mid-powered LEDs to achieve an evenly lit globe, providing beautiful ambient illumination.FeaturesConstructed from aluminumComes with a mouth blown etched opal glass shadeReplaceable LED lightingIntended for outdoor useDimmable with a compatible ELV dimmerMade in the United StatesETL rated for wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 2.38 lbsShade Height: 4-3/4"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 680Color Temperature: 2700K, 3000K, or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 9.5 wattsAverage Hours: 45000 Flush Mount White