WAC Lighting FM-W2612 Tube 12" Wide Indoor / Outdoor LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 3000K & 1740 Lumens Brushed Aluminum Outdoor Lighting Ceiling

WAC Lighting FM-W2612 Tube 12" Wide Indoor / Outdoor LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 3000K & 1740 Lumens An expansion of our popular Tube collection, this flush mount version of the Tube is constructed from a die-cast aluminum and is available in a variety of finishes. Packed with rigorous energy-efficiency features, in addition to the ETL & cETL IP65 Wet Location listings, this powerhouse is the perfect option for both indoor and outdoor applications. Features: Wet location listed for indoor or outdoor applications Ceiling or wall mount Universal 120 to 277 input voltage Aluminum construction with powder coat finish Energy Star rated & Title 24 Compliant Driver concealed within fixtureDimmable with ELV dimmers 5 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions: Width / Diameter: 12" Height: 3-7/8" Electrical Specifications: Luminary Type: Integrated LED Lumens: 1740 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90 Voltage: 120v, 240v, 277v Wattage: 30 Average Hours: 70000 Flush Mount Brushed Aluminum