FM Radio Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Alarm Clock Portable Radio Speaker with Digital LED USB Rechargeable for Office Desk Home Bedroom Bedside.

AUTO SEARCHING & SAVE CHANNELS: Auto FM searching from 87.5-108MHZ. With one click, the device will auto search and save all available stations. Also, you can manually fine tune the signal to makes the sound clearer. Connect the USB cable or AUX cable as an antenna to enhance signal for some enclosed environment. CLEAR SOUND: Premium sound with bass enhance technology. Two powerful 40mm speakers and enhanced bass resonator deliver crisp clean sound with deep bass. 3-IN-1 MULTI FUNCTION: FM radio, Bluetooth speaker, and alarm clock function together. Moreover, support Micro SD Card and TF card. Plug and play. 3.5mm audio line in and USB input acceptable. Support MP3, WAV, WMA, FLAC format audio files. 8 HOURS WIRELESS PLAYTIME: Built-in rechargeable battery for up to 8 hours of playtime. Built-in microphone for hands-free speaker phone calling. Support iphone, ipod, Samsung and most smartphones as wireless speakers. Bluetooth 3.0 Tec