Modern Forms FM-70818 Box Single Light 6" Wide Integrated LED Accent Light Linear Ceiling Fixture - 277 Brushed Aluminum Indoor Lighting Ceiling

Modern Forms FM-70818 Box Single Light 6" Wide Integrated LED Accent Light Linear Ceiling Fixture - 277 Sometimes you need to think inside the box, which is why we crafted each of these designs with a continuously adjustable beam of light that ranges from 15 to 45 degrees. This is installation-friendly minimalist design at its finest, with cutting-edge technology, easy-to-use features and the flexibility to mount on both ceilings and walls.FeaturesHorizontal rotation with 30 degree vertical tilt and adjustable from 15 to 45 degree beam spreadConstructed from extruded aluminumFixture includes a tempered glass shadeIncludes high powered replaceable LED moduleCapable of being converted to a wall sconceDesigned for residential and commercial applicationsSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) or 0-10V dimmerETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 5.78 lbsCanopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 750Wattage: 16 wattsVoltage: 120, 240, and 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Accent / Spot Lights Brushed Aluminum