WAC Lighting FM-616G2/RFK-KIT I Can't Believe It's Not Recessed 8" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Recessed Retrofit Kit Nickel Indoor

WAC Lighting FM-616G2/RFK-KIT I Can't Believe It's Not Recessed 8" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Recessed Retrofit Kit I Can't Believe it's Not Recessed imitates a traditional 6in recessed downlight without the need for installing a housing. Multiple high-powered LED's illuminate an acrylic diffuser uniformly without socket shadows which are common in conventional ceiling lights. This multi-purpose Damp Location listed and Energy Star Rated ceiling light can be mounted without a transformer in a standard 4in or hybrid 3/4 junction box. Also comes with recessed retrofit for installing into a 5" or 6" recessed can. ADA Compliant, CSA Listed, and CEC Title 24 Compliant. Features Can be used as a ceiling fixture or wall sconce Installs over a 4" or a 3/0-4/0 hybrid junction box. Comes with medium base adapter for 5" and 6" recessed cans Constructed from aluminum Comes with an opaque acrylic shade Can be dimmed with an electronic low voltage (ELV) or TRIAC dimmer ACLED technology, no transformer or driver required ETL rated for damp locations Energy Star certified Meets California Title 24 energy standards ADA compliant Covered under a 5 year functional and a 2 year finish manufacturer warranty Dimensions Width / Diameter: 7-1/2" Height: 1-1/2" Product Weight: 0.72 lbs Electrical Specifications Luminary Type: Integrated LED Lumens: 1050 Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index: 90 CRI Wattage: 16 watts Average Hours: 54000 Flush Mount Nickel