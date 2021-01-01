From wac lighting
WAC Lighting FM-46010 Wright 10" Wide LED Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
WAC Lighting FM-46010 Wright 10" Wide LED Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce FeaturesCan be mounted on ceilings or wallsConstructed from aluminumIntegrated LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmerCan also be mounted as a wall sconceETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warranty, 2 years for the finishDimensionsHeight: 3-1/2"Width: 9-1/2"Depth: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 2.45 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1400Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 15 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount Brushed Nickel