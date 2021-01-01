From wac lighting
WAC Lighting FM-4006 Dice 6" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Brushed Nickel / 3000K Indoor Lighting Ceiling
WAC Lighting FM-4006 Dice 6" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Add simple sophistication to any space. Smooth white opal glass featuring a unique interior ceramic glaze for glare free, balance diffused ambient illumination. Ideal as a centerpiece on the ceiling or as an accent on the wall. Thick-walled glass is uniformly illuminated in a design made for LED technology in a square format. Full range dimming control.FeaturesConstructed from aluminumComes with an etched thick pressed glass shadeReplaceable LED lightingCan also be mounted as a wall sconceDimmable with a compatible ELV dimmerETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered by a manufacturer 5 year warranty; 2 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 2-3/8"Width: 6"Extension: 2-3/8"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 4.25 lbsShade Height: 1-1/8"Shade Width: 5-11/16"Shade Depth: 5-11/16"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 6"Canopy Depth: 6"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 721Color Temperature: 3000K or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 17.5 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount Brushed Nickel / 3000K