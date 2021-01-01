From wac lighting
WAC Lighting FM-13114-AB DweLED Manhattan 14in LED Flush Mount 2700K in Aged Brass Light Fixture, 14 Inches
Urban elegance and LED illumination softened with a fabric shade. Convertible from a semi-flush mount to a pendant. 10ft of wire included to extend pendant up to a total of 120in max. Three 12in and one 6in down rods included (additional down rods available for purchase). AC LED technology - no driver or transformer required. Easily fits on a pancake junction box. 277V, 240V, or custom CCT options available by special order. High Powered Replaceable LED Module CRI: 90, Rated Hours: 50000, Color Temp: 2700K. Smooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) dimmer. Standards: ETL & cETL listed for Damp Locations. CEC Title 24 Compliant., Weight: 8.64 Pounds, Manufacturer: WAC Lighting