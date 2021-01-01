WAC Lighting FM-07RN Round Single Light 7" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Bronze / 3000K Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

WAC Lighting FM-07RN Round Single Light 7" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Round and Square flush mounts have an ultra slim low profile with edge lit technology and a translucent diffuser for an even, uniform illumination without shadows or hotspots. 120V AC LED technology means there is no driver required - that's one less point of failure over traditional LED flush mounts and makes the round and square incredibly easy to install into just about any electrical box (pancake, 3/0, 4/0, 3/4 combination).FeaturesHigh quality aluminum constructionComes with a translucent acrylic diffuserIntegrated LED lightingSmooth and continuous dimming with an electronic low voltage (ELV) or TRIAC dimmerUL, CUL, ETL, and CSA rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCompliant with ADA standardsCovered under WAC Lighting's 5 year functional and 2 year finish warrantiesDimensionsHeight: 1/2"Width: 7"Product Weight: 2.2 lbsElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 15 wattsLumens: 1050Color Temperature: 3000K or 3500KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50000 Flush Mount Bronze / 3000K