WAC Lighting FM-05RN-9 Round 5" Wide LED Indoor / Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce Bronze / 3500K Outdoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

WAC Lighting FM-05RN-9 Round 5" Wide LED Indoor / Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture / Wall Sconce At just 1/2" thick, these edge-lit flush mounts are frequently replacing the usage of recessed lighting and larger flush mounts to preserve ceiling height. Mounting over standard size junction boxes, the broad illumination is perfect for lighting hallways and other narrow spaces. Features Includes a translucent, acrylic diffuserSuitable for outdoor and coastal regionsUniversal 120 or 277 voltage driver Install into 3", 4", or a combination 3/0-4/0 electrical box Solid aluminum construction for maximum durability and minimum product weight Can be ceiling or wall mounted Dimmable 100% - 10% with an electronic low voltage (ELV) or 100% - 5% with a TRIAC dimmer ETL rated for wet locations Energy Star certified Meets California Title 24 energy standards Compliant with ADA standards Covered under 5 year functional and 2 year finish warranty Dimensions Width/Diameter: 5-1/4"Height: 5/8" Product Weight: 0.85 lbs Electrical Specifications Luminary Type: Integrated LED Lumens: 1035 Color Temperature: 3000K or 3500K Color Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 12 watts Average Hours: 50000Voltage: 120, 277 Flush Mount Bronze / 3500K