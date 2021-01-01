Flynn Chandelier by Lauren Ralph Lauren - Color: Clear - Finish: Polished Nickel - (LC1038PN)

The Flynn Chandelier from Lauren Ralph Lauren is a transitional piece with sleek, minimalistic detailing. Its gleaming polished framework takes a modern approach to a traditional chandelier silhouette, with slender arms extending directly from its central downrod. Cylindrical clear glass shades are set atop the end of each arm, with short stems extending vertically below. The glass is supported by crisp bands of polished steel, adding a bold accent while enhancing the fixtures contemporary style. Lauren Ralph Lauren fixtures combine all there is to love about traditional silhouettes with in-demand convenience features like LED integration, dimming capability, and eco-conscious yet resilient materials. Among the most notable fixtures from Lauren Ralph Lauren are the brands stunning formal chandeliers that range from traditional, candelabra-style models to industrial multi-light fixtures made of hand-forged iron. Other favorites from this brand include a host of table and floor lamps that feature glass or ceramic bases in decorative colors combined with the finest quality linen shades and adjustable lamping. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Polished Nickel