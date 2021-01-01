From quoizel
Quoizel FLY8629 Foley 4 Light 30" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades Old Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Quoizel FLY8629 Foley 4 Light 30" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes frosted glass shades(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMountable in different orientationsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-1/2"Width: 29-1/2"Extension: 6-3/4"Product Weight: 7.2 lbsShade Height: 5-1/4"Shade Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Old Bronze