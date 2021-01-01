The Fluval Spec/Evo/ Flex Foam filter block provides effective mechanical filtration by trapping large particles and debris. Specifically designed for the Fluval desktop aquariums series, this block is equipped with a convenient handle for easy handling. Its mechanical filter media traps large particles and debris. Features: Simple and easy replacement process Equipped with convenient handle for easy handling Specifically designed for the Fluval Spec aquarium series Includes: 1 replacement foam filter block Intended Pet(s): Fish Material(s): Foam Filter Color: Black Product Dimensions: 4.5 in L x 2 in W x 8 in W Directions: Rinse in warm water before use. Caution: Never use soap or detergent on any items placed in your aquarium, as they are highly toxic to fish. Fluval SPEC Replacement Foam Filter Block | PetSmart