Aloka Fluttershy My Little Pony Starlight - Color Change 12 Color Pattern LED Decorative Night Light for Kids with Remote

MAGICAL LIGHTS: My Little Pony Starlights add sparkle and shine to any Pony fan's bedroom. LED night light with dimming, timer & color functions is just the right thing for your Pony Lover! SOOTHING SLEEP AID: Kids are comforted by the soft, reassuring glow of dimmable colored lights that do not interfere with sleep quality. Five levels & sleep feature create just the right light. REMOTE CONTROL: Kids love the simple remote and choose from 12 colors or rainbow mode. A side lamp feature allows for bedtime reading or select the Hour Timer to turn the lamp off after 60 minutes. SAFETY AND REST ASSURED: Low voltage LED lights generate no heat even after long working times and is perfect for tiny fingers. Portable and lightweight & durable, it will not shatter if dropped. DETAILS: 3 AA Battery or USB operated. Remote control or adjust using the detachable base. Micro USB cable included. All Aloka lights have received ASTM, CPSIA, and EN71 certifications., Manufacturer: Lumenico