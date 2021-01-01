From quorum international
Quorum International Fluted Bath Bar - Color: Clear - Size: 2 light
A simple piece designed for a range of spaces, the Fluted Bath Bar from Quorum International provides a welcoming dose of light to the room. A circular wall mount made of smooth metal holds a horizontal arm that extends away from the plate. Each end of the line mounts a downward-facing, clear glass shade designed to resemble a light bulb complete with graceful curves. The single bulb within each shade expresses a clean and even layer of light. Color: Clear. Finish: Noir with Aged Brass