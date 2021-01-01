CWI Lighting Flute Rectangular LED Multi-Light Pendant Light - Color: Black - Size: 14 light

An orchestra of inspiring light. Bring a soothing atmosphere to your room with the Flute Rectangular LED Multi-Light Pendant from CWI Lighting. It's an ultra-refined piece, speaking to the home's contemporary aesthetic. From living rooms to kitchens, the piece stretches out with a fine suspension you can adjust to create a symmetrical or asymmetrical composition. Sleek metal flutes dash across the air like a graphical image. Short diffusers inside the flutes delight the eyes like floating pixels. LED light passes through the diffusers to create a clean and impressive silhouette. The dots of LED light come together to produce a warm, spacious, and inviting glow. Shape: Cylinder. Finish: Black