LNC Flush Mount Lighting 3-Light 16 in. Graphite Modern Semi Flush Mount with Rustic Farmhouse Crystal & Wood Beads

The right lighting can set the mood, create ambiance, and inspire guests the moment they walk into a room or your home. Adding a bohemian flair to your room with the LNC Small Wood Beaded Semi Flush Mount Lighting that features a modern blackish-gray finish with rustic beads elements and supports up to three 40-Watt bulbs (not included). Each of the ceiling light is handcrafted of sturdy iron, solid wood, and crystal. Every wood bead is also hand-ground, it strings together with glamorous crystal beads that transitioned the classic semi flush mount lighting to a modern farmhouse look. It looks great in almost any room or area of your home and it is sure to set the right tone for your decorative style. Using candelabra-style bulbs (not included) to enhance the timeless elegance. This semi flush ceiling light is 16 inches in width, which is an ideal size for hanging in an entryway or kitchen island, and also large enough to use above a 4-6 seat dining table. A perfect balance of style, functionality, and class.