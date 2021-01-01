Flush Mount Ceiling Light, Farmhouse Light Fixtures Ceiling with Faux Wood Finish and Seeded Glass Cover, W13.5"x H6.5"

Crafted from perfectly transparent seeded glass cover and faux wood canopy with farmhouse chic, pairing a round silhouette with a banded metal frame, this flush mount ceiling light's geometric details add visual appeal to your house. Inside the seeded glass cover is 3 vintage style candle-shape lights that full of elegant esthetics. This light fixtures ceiling will be the focal point in any space like dining room, living room, bedroom, entryway, foyer, stairway, etc. Keep your space bright, welcoming and ready for guests! The whole ceiling light fixture size: 13.5” in diameter * 6.5” in height. The diameter of the faux-wood canopy is 13.5” in diameter and the height of the canopy is 1”. This ceiling light fixture flush mount comes with all mounting hardware and installation guide. All you need to do is to install the glass cover and screw in the bulbs. The installation of the black ceiling light is really simple and perfect for any do-it-yourself project. The black flush mount ceiling light requires 3 X E12 Type B base max 40W bulbs (not included). The farmhouse light fixtures ceiling is fully dimmable when used with a dimmable bulb and compatible dimmer switch (Not included). 2 years satisfaction., Weight: 5.1 Pounds, Manufacturer: LOG BARN