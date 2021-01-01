From jeld-wen

JELD-WEN Flush 24-in x 80-in Unfinished Flush Hollow Core Unfinished Lauan Veneer Right Hand Single Prehung Interior Door in Brown | JW160700075NK

$109.00
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Wood composite interior doors deliver style and functionality. Hollow core offers an affordable option for areas where sound control is less important. Unfinished wood veneer ready to be finished in a color of your choice. Pre-bored and ready for handle. Ready to install with frame. 5-Year limited warranty. Trimmable allowance of 1/4 in. at door bottom only to preserve bore and hinge placement. Additional door models, paint finishes and sizes are available by in-store special order, see your Lowe's associate for more information. JELD-WEN Flush 24-in x 80-in Unfinished Flush Hollow Core Unfinished Lauan Veneer Right Hand Single Prehung Interior Door in Brown | JW160700075NK

