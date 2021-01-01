Wood composite interior doors deliver style and functionality. Hollow core offers an affordable option for areas where sound control is less important. Unfinished wood veneer ready to be finished in a color of your choice. Pre-bored and ready for handle. Ready to install with frame. 5-Year limited warranty. Trimmable allowance of 1/4 in. at door bottom only to preserve bore and hinge placement. Additional door models, paint finishes and sizes are available by in-store special order, see your Lowe's associate for more information. JELD-WEN Flush 24-in x 80-in Unfinished Flush Hollow Core Unfinished Lauan Veneer Right Hand Single Prehung Interior Door in Brown | JW160700075NK