Fluker's Aquatic Turtle Medley Treat is the perfect treat time choice for your pet. This easy-to-feed treat is freeze-dried, and is one your pet is certain to love. Key Benefits: Shrimp, crickets, and mealworms Item Number: 5284953 Food Type: Freeze Dried Brand: Fluker's Breed: Turtle NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Freeze Dried River Shrimp, Freeze Dried Mealworms, Freeze Dried Crickets Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 58%Crude Fat (min) 12%Crude Fiber (max) 7%Moisture (max) 8.75% FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Feed 3-8 shrimp, crickets or mealworms per turtle, depending on the size of your pet (for large turtles, you can feed more). If your turtle consumes them with 3-5 minutes, you may offer 2-3 pieces. Ask your pet professional for assistance with developing a complete and balances diet for your pet. Fluker's Freeze Dried Medley Treat for Aquatic Turtles, Size: 2.9 oz | PetSmart