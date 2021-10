A perfect blend of freeze dried crickets, mealworms and pellets with a unique texture that beardeds actually eat! Vitamin enriched formula for juveniles under 7".Fluker's Juvenile Bearded Dragon Buffet Blend is a combination of vitamin fortified pellets, freeze dried crickets, and freeze dried mealworms. This unique blend ensures that not only will your pet love to eat it, but also, your pet will receive the proper balanced of essential protein, fat, vitamins, and minerals. NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Freeze Dried Mealworms, Freeze Dried Crickets, Corn, Potato Starch, Chicken Meal, Corn Gluten Meal, Tomato Pomace, Fish Meal, Poultry Fat, Soybean Oil, Fish Oil, Coconut Oil, Potato Protein, Soybean Meal, Fructose, Calcium Carbonate, L-Lysine, DL Methionin, Salt, Spirulina Algae, Canthaxanthin, Lactobacillus Acidophilus Fermentation Product Dehydrated, Streptococcus Faecium Fermentation Product Dehydrated, Dried Bacillus Subtilis Fermenation Extract, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Fermentation Product Dehydrated, Dicalcium Phosphate, Choline Chloride, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Vitamin E Supplement, Calcium L-Ascorbyl-2-Monophosphate (stabilized Vitamin C), Ferrous Sulfate, D-Biotin, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Zinc Oxide, Manganous Oxide, Niacinamide, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Mixed Tocopherols, Rosemary Extract, Copper Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Vitamin A Acetate, Beta Carotene, Calcium Pantothenate, Sodium Selenite, Folic Acid, Riboflavin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamine Mononitrate, Natural and Artificial Colors, Menadione Dimethylpyrimidinol Bisulfite (source of Vitamin K), Vitamin D3 Supplement, Cobalt Sulfate Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 32%, Ash (max) 10.5%, Moisture (max) 9%, Crude Fat/Oil (min) 7.5%, Crude Fiber (max) 6.5%, Calcium (min) 2.25%, Phosphate (min) 2% Fluker's Buffet Blend for Bearded Dragons, Juvenile, Size: 4.4 oz | PetSmart