From fox republic design
Fox Republic Design Fluffy Cat Blast Universe with Laser and Rainbow Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This is the perfect design for cats enthusiast that has a unique sense of humor. If you're an animal, pets, feline, or kitten lover, this funny design is for you! Featuring digitally hand-drawn cat print that will spice up your wardrobe collection. One of a kind creative cat-themed design for all ages. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only