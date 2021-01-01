From roarin' tees
Roarin' Tees Fluffing Awesome Cute Cat in Sunglasses Affirming Funny Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
This design is for self affirmation and establishing dominance. It's adorable and fluffy, and also uses a great euphemism for the swear of all swears. It's a super soft F-bomb. Poof! Definitely for booping the floof. Stand strong and self-promote. Funny for kids and adults alike, this kitty is a real bad cat. Adorable and soft, but also tough as rocks. Perfect inexpensive gift idea for moms, dads, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, boyfriends, girlfriends, classmates, best friends, cat-lovers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only