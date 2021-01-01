'Flown Away' Oil Painting Print Multi-Piece Image on Canvas

Features:Oil painting printLandscapeFloral and still lifeRiver and flowersProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: CottonAdditional Materials: WoodColor: Semi-GlossNumber of Items Included: 3Pieces Included: 3 Wall artsStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 3LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Landscape & NatureAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Lakes & RiversFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed (Format: Canvas Floater Frame): YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Framed (Format: Canvas): NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type (Format: Canvas Floater Frame): Open Format Type (Format: Canvas): Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Oil PaintingGrouped Set Type: Multi-Piece ImageMulti Piece Art: YesArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Flown AwayEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 2" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 36" H x 54" W x 2" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 2" D): 36Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 36" H x 54" W x 2" D): 54Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 2" D, 36" H x 54" W x 2" D): 2Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: 24Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: 12Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 36" W x 2" D): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 36" H x 54" W x 2" D): 12Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Format: Canvas Floater Frame, Size: 24" H x 36" W x 2" D