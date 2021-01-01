With a beautiful red flowers floral pattern design, this spun polyester throw pillow is an excellent accent piece for your home. With a beautiful red flowers floral pattern design, this spun polyester throw pillow is an excellent accent piece for your home. The heavyweight stretch material provides great color definition and quality. The result is a fun pillow that is sure to add some personality to your space! Details: 14" x 20" Double sided print Polyester cover and fill Spot clean/dry clean only Made in the USA | Red Flowers Throw Pillow By Designs Direct | Michaels®