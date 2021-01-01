'Flowers on a Background' Oil Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas

This canvas is basically a hand-painted painting made by one of this manufacturer's skilled artists using the highest quality oil paint and canvas. This painting is handcrafted by a single talented artist from start to finish. The use of such highly skilled artists not only assures the quality and consistency of the painting, which means that the artwork has its own unique aspect. Afterward, this painting is taken in high-resolution. Size: 24" H x 24" W x 1.5" D