PetLab Extractos Flowers & Fruits Dog Cologne, 4-oz bottle

Keep your paw-tner smelling fur-esh with PetLab Extractos Flowers & Fruits Dog Cologne. It features sweeter notes of flowers and fruits for after your pup bathes or whenever you want him smelling aromatic. This cologne has a delicate but intense fragrance and will not stress your furry friend’s senses. It is also dye, salt and paraben free for the safety of your sidekick. Leave your companion with an inviting scent with this long-lasting cologne from PetLab Extractos.