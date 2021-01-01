From ashley furniture
Flowers Alpha 30X40 Acrylic Wall Art, Brown
Stylishly neutral art in the transitional style, Ink Flowers Alpha Wall Art is the perfect complimentary piece to add to your home or office. A close-up view of blossoms in bloom will add an eye-catching element to your decor. Printed on acrylic, this piece has a glistening finish to add vibrancy and clarity. Each piece Includes a rear flush mount frame, giving added depth and dimension for a polished and sophisticated look.