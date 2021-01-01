Start an art gallery in your home with this Flower Shop Canvas Wall Decor! This canvas is stretched over an MDF frame and has a black, beveled, plastic shell to accentuate the print. The canvas itself depicts a flower shop with a sign that says "Fleuriste" in faded text. There are lots of flowers out front, some of which are touched with dimensional embellishment for added visual appeal. Bring a splash of color and texture into your living room when you display this art print! Details: Length: 24 3/16" Width: 30 3/16" Thickness: 1 3/16" Orientation: Horizontal Includes: 2 - D-Rings Note: Do not hang with wire.